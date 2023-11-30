Profile Picture

Red Sea Global

Red Sea Global is among the developers involved in delivering the tourism strand of Vision 2030, Saudi’s Arabia’s plan to diversify its economy – economically, socially and culturally. RSG is owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, which has estimated assets of US$776bn.

RSG is responsible for developing two giant projects – so-called ‘giga projects’: The Red Sea destination and the Amaala destination. Its portfolio also includes a third destination, Thuwal Private Retreat, an own-brand resort Shebara, and the refurbishment of Al Wajh Airport.

Executives in Red Sea Global

Ben Edwards

The Group Head of Cost, Commercial, and Procurement at Red Sea Global

