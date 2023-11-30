Queen Mary University of London (Queen Mary) is a prestigious public research university in the vibrant East End of London. It has a long, proud and distinctive history built on four historic institutions stretching back to 1785 and became a part of the University of London in 1915. Queen Mary is renowned for its commitment to diversity, academic excellence, and innovative research.

The university offers a broad range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across its three faculties: Humanities and Social Sciences, Science and Engineering, and Medicine and Dentistry. It is particularly distinguished for its research output, consistently ranking highly in the Research Excellence Framework (REF) and The Times Higher Education World University Rankings. Queen Mary’s faculties include leading scholars and industry experts, contributing to an enriching educational experience.

The campus environment is dynamic and multicultural, reflecting its student body from over 170 countries. The institution is known for its inclusive policies and strong community engagement, fostering a supportive atmosphere for students and staff alike. In 2021, a Sutton Trust report named Queen Mary the best university for social mobility in the UK .

Queen Mary has a global reputation, with partnerships and collaborations worldwide, enhancing its international profile. With a strong emphasis on employability and entrepreneurship, Queen Mary University of London equips its graduates with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their careers.