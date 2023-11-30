Pura vVida Bracelets

Pura Vida Bracelets, a renowned lifestyle brand, has solidified its reputation as a force for good, making a positive impact on communities and the environment. With a mission to spread joy and support charitable causes, Pura Vida Bracelets has become a symbol of empowerment and compassion.

The company's commitment to social responsibility is evident in its partnerships with over 200 charities worldwide, each representing a unique cause close to the hearts of its founders and customers. Through the sale of their handcrafted bracelets, Pura Vida Bracelets has donated millions of dollars to support initiatives ranging from environmental conservation to healthcare, education, and animal welfare.

Pura Vida Bracelets is dedicated to ethical sourcing and manufacturing practices, ensuring that its products are made with the utmost care and respect for people and the planet. By working with local artisans in Costa Rica and other regions, the company not only creates job opportunities but also preserves traditional craftsmanship and supports sustainable livelihoods.