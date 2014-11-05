PT Blue Bird Tbk

From taxi, containers and heavy equipment to logistics, Bluebird Group is a holding group that is ready to cater to all your needs. To many citizens of Jakarta and many other big cities in Indonesia, Blue Bird Group isn’t just a taxi company, but a part of their lifestyle. If New York is known for the yellow taxi and London for the black cab, then Jakarta is known for Bluebird: the armada of blue taxis constantly adorning the busy streets of Jakarta.

Blue Bird is committed to providing safe, reliable and comfortable land transportation services with easy access for customers. The company's extensive distribution network includes more than 600 exclusive points in hotels, malls, central hubs, as well as a bold range of reservation channels. The expansion of accessibility is increasing with the presence of the MyBluebird application which now has 20 new features and various transaction methods to support the ease and convenience of mobility.

Bluebird's business span across several main pillars including regular taxi services (under the “Bluebird” and “Pusaka” brands); executive taxi service (under the “Silver Bird” brand); limousine and car rental services (under the “Golden Bird” brand); bus rental services (under the “Big Bird” brand); logistics services (under the brand “Bluebird Kirim”); shuttle service (under the brand “CitiTrans”) PT Blue Bird Tbk. has been listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange since November 5, 2014