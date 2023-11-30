Founded in 1883, PPG has grown into a global leader in the production of paints, coatings, and speciality materials. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, PPG employs around 52,000 people and operates in more than 70 countries worldwide. The company continues to innovate and drive the industry forward by developing advanced solutions that meet the evolving needs of its diverse customer base.

PPG's extensive range of products caters to various sectors, including industrial, automotive, aerospace, and architectural markets. The company is renowned for its high-quality industrial and automotive coatings, which are designed to provide outstanding durability and performance. Additionally, PPG offers a wide array of packaging coatings and specialty materials that are essential for maintaining the safety and integrity of products across the globe.

Under the leadership of CEO Michael H. McGarry, PPG remains committed to sustainability and corporate responsibility. The company continuously works to reduce its environmental footprint while delivering innovative products that help customers achieve their sustainability goals. PPG’s dedication to excellence ensures that it remains a trusted partner for businesses seeking reliable and high-performing coatings and materials.