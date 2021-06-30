Pepper Global

Pepper Group is a global leader in alternative solutions offering a unique, diversified portfolio of financial services companies across the UK, Ireland, Europe, Asia and Australia, including Lending and Asset Servicing across the residential and commercial property sectors - as well as in consumer, auto and equipment finance. As a people-focused lender, we specialise in flexible solutions based on individual credit assessment. It enables us to support many borrowers who fall outside the credit criteria of the major banks. As a third party servicer, we administer loan books on behalf of other banks and financial institutions when they don’t have the capacity. We step in, using our own processes and expertise to administer loan payments or manage the arrears and recovery process. We are majority-owned by leading global investment firm KKR, with over 1.7 million customers worldwide and USD68.1 billion in assets under management as at 30 June 2021 – comprising USD17.5 billion in lending assets and a servicing portfolio of USD50.5 billion.