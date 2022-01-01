PCS Wireless

PCS Wireless is a global technology and logistics leader powering the secondary market for mobile phones, tablets, wearables and other related accessories. The company has successfully developed and grown a multichannel customer base and network of industry partners including telecom carriers, OEMs, wholesalers, retailers, e-commerce and logistics providers in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and EMEA. PCS has device processing capabilities in five countries and sells devices in more than 80 countries worldwide.