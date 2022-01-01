Profile Picture

Orbia

Profile Picture

Founded in 1953, Orbia adopts a human-centric approach to its delivery of life’s essentials. Orbia works together with its stakeholders to tackle some of the most complex challenges for a better tomorrow.

Being a purpose-led company, Orbia is passionate about solving complex challenges, and has a vision to combine the strength of its businesses to collectively add up to something greater.

“Because big, systemic issues require strategic, collaborative, and human-centred solutions that are difficult for anyone company to tackle alone,” says Orbia.

Follow on LinkedIn
Visit Partner Website

Executives in Orbia

View All

Steph DeRuyck

Vice President at Orbia, CIO at Dura-Line

Read more