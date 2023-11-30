HQ Location: Austin, Texas, USA

No. of Employees: 195,000

CEO: Safra Catz

Website URL: https://www.oracle.com

Revenue: $42.44bn

Keywords & Services: Cloud applications, Cloud infrastructure, Software development, Enterprise software, Database management, IT consulting, ERP solutions, SaaS, PaaS, IaaS

Oracle Corporation, founded in 1977, has become one of the leading providers of enterprise software and computer hardware products and services. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, Oracle has built a reputation for delivering robust and scalable solutions that empower businesses to achieve unparalleled growth and efficiency.

Under the leadership of CEO Safra Catz, Oracle offers a comprehensive suite of cloud applications and infrastructure solutions tailored to meet the needs of modern enterprises. The company's extensive portfolio includes database management systems, enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions, software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and infrastructure as a service (IaaS). Oracle's innovative approach and commitment to excellence have solidified its position as a trusted partner for organisations worldwide.

With a global workforce of 195,000 employees, Oracle continues to drive technological advancements and shape the future of enterprise IT. The company's dedication to customer success, combined with its cutting-edge technology, ensures that Oracle remains at the forefront of the industry, enabling businesses to navigate the complexities of the digital age with confidence and agility.