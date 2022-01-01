NTT/Raging Wire Data Centers
Global Data Centers is a division of NTT Ltd. Our global platform is one of the largest in the world. NTT is recognised as a Leader by IDC in the Worldwide Colocation and Interconnection Services MarketScape, spanning more than 20 countries and regions including North America, Europe, Africa, India and APAC. As a neutral operator, we offer access to multiple cloud providers, a large variety of Internet Exchanges and telecommunication network providers including our own IPv6 compliant, tier-one global IP network. Our clients benefit from tailored infrastructure and experience consistent best practices in design and operations across all of our reliable, scalable and customisable data centres.
Executives in NTT/Raging Wire Data Centers
View All