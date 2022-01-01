Nottinghamshire County Council

Our vision is for Nottinghamshire to be a county that is safe; economically prosperous; a place where businesses want to invest; and where we are proud of our past and ambitious for our future. At NCC, our overall ethos is for Nottinghamshire to be healthy, prosperous and greener.

We want Nottinghamshire to be a county where people have high aspirations; live as independently as possible and share with us responsibility for the future.

We will lead Nottinghamshire - we will play a full part in leading Nottinghamshire to be a place where people want to live and feel safe; businesses want to invest and tourists want to visit and stay.