Northern Lincolnshire and Goole hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLaG) and Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (HUTH) serve more than one million people in North Lincolnshire, North East Lincolnshire, Hull and East Riding of Yorkshire. NLaG runs three hospitals including Diana Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby, Scunthorpe General Hospital and Goole and District Hospital. HUTH has two main sites – Castle Hill in Cottingham and the Hull Royal Infirmary in Hull. Their combined outturn is just over £1 billion. 

Executives in Northern Lincolnshire and Goole hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Shauna McMahon

Chief Information Officer & Executive Board member

Kris Weavill

Diagnostic & Imaging Systems Manager

Jackie France

Associate Director for Patient Services

