Norsk Hydro

Founded in 1905, Hydro has a long-standing heritage in the aluminium industry and is a global leader in innovative and sustainable aluminium solutions. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Hydro employs around 35,000 people across 40 countries, continually pushing the boundaries of technology and sustainability in the aluminium production and recycling sectors.

Under the leadership of CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim, Hydro focuses on sustainable development and energy-efficient production methods. The company operates through various business areas, including Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, and Energy. These segments enable Hydro to offer a comprehensive range of products and services to its clients worldwide.

Hydro's commitment to innovation and sustainability has positioned it as a key player in the renewable energy sector. The company invests significantly in recycling and energy solutions, striving to create a circular economy and reduce its carbon footprint. Hydro's unparalleled expertise in engineering and sustainable development ensures that it remains at the forefront of industry advancements and environmental responsibility.