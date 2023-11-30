Profile Picture
Nokia Company Facts
HQ Location
Espoo, Finland
Employee Count
89000
CEO
Pekka Lundmark
Revenue
€22.81bn

Nokia, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global leader in telecommunications and network infrastructure. With a history dating back to 1865, Nokia has been at the forefront of connecting the world through innovative technology and robust network solutions. The company employs approximately 89,000 people and is led by CEO Pekka Lundmark.

Nokia's extensive portfolio includes telecommunications, network infrastructure, digital health, and location-based technologies. The company is dedicated to delivering enterprise solutions and services that enable businesses to thrive in an increasingly connected world. With its cutting-edge advancements in IoT, 5G, cloud services, and software-defined networking, Nokia continues to shape the future of connectivity.

Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, Nokia strives to create technology that improves lives and drives the global digital transformation. As a trusted partner for enterprises around the world, Nokia provides the tools and solutions necessary to navigate the complexities of the digital age and achieve success in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Keywords and Services
telecommunications
network infrastructure
digital health
location-based technologies
advanced technologies
enterprise solutions
IoT
5G
cloud services
software-defined networking
