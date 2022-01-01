NNR Global Logistics

The Nishitetsu Group as it is often known today, is a worldwide corporation consisting of around 18,000 employees and 92 companies with around 130 offices, divided into 7 main business categories: Public transportation (Rail & Bus), Construction, Real Estate, Travel, Leisure – and our focus; NNR Global Logistics.

In today’s climate it’s more important than ever to be 100% sure that your business partners will be here in the future, be it short or long term. NNR has been the same company for over 100 years. We are committed to ensure it remains the same for at least another 100 years.