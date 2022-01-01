NHS National Services Scotland

NHS National Services Scotland (NSS) is a national NHS Scotland Board and Non Departmental Public Body (NDPB), accountable to Scottish Ministers. Originally established as the Common Services Agency in 1974, it has continually evolved and transformed in parallel with NHS Scotland over the years, and today, its extended purpose is to provide national service and infrastructure solutions to improve the health and wellbeing of the people of Scotland. It does so via a number of national strategic programmes and shared services, using best-in-class systems and standards on a national scale. In short, NSS’s services like Digital and Security (DaS) work to enable and underpin NHS Scotland to deliver its patient services more efficiently and effectively. NSS also provides consultancy, guidance and support to help drive quality and consistency across NHS Scotland operations, as well as helping public bodies connect across health and social care.