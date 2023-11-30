Motorola Solutions, founded in 1928, stands as a leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company supports public safety and enterprise customers in over 100 countries. With a robust portfolio of products and services, Motorola Solutions ensures that first responders and businesses operate seamlessly, even in the most challenging environments.

The company's offerings span across two-way radios, video security, software, and managed services. By integrating voice, data, video, and analytics, Motorola Solutions provides comprehensive and reliable solutions that help organisations stay connected and informed. Their commitment to innovation and excellence has solidified their position as a trusted partner in public safety and enterprise sectors worldwide.

Under the leadership of CEO Gregory Q. Brown, the company continues to evolve, meeting the growing demands of its global clientele. Motorola Solutions' dedication to advancing technology and enhancing communications plays a critical role in transforming the way people work and ensure safety, efficiency, and effectiveness in their operations.