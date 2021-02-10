Melco: broad digital transformation in integrated resorts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment operates a suite of international integrated resorts, as Avery Palos, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Information Officer, explains: “The concept behind an integrated resort is a combination of gaming, hospitality, food and beverage, retail shopping, entertainment and transportation. We've got operations in Macau, the Philippines and Cyprus with physical operating licenses to operate and manage casino facilities, and then we've got offices in Japan and are headquartered in Hong Kong.”

As a company of only around 20 years of age, it retains a dynamism with a positive drive which Palos believes makes business stakeholders more receptive to change. “It's a fairly young company and so is the management which has helped us to deliver the goals of our digital transformation initiatives. A lot of the challenges tend to be not about the technology, but more about changing people's perceptions on how we work.”

That’s beneficial, as digital transformation in the integrated resort industry can be tricky to begin with owing to the wide-range of services offered. “We need to manage casinos, hotels, restaurants, malls, transportation and also support the back office of the entire company in Macau, Manila and Cyprus,” explains Chang Lim, Vice President, Digital Transformation, “We’re lucky in that we get to see a lot of interesting initiatives and develop a very cross-functional view of the company. But when it comes time for us to actually bring everything together, that obviously requires a lot of coordination effort.”

Because of the ambition of the digital transformation initiative, an attendant focus on culture is a must. “To some degree there's always a bit of a tendency to stay with what you know, and stay in your comfort zone,” says Palos. “Asking people to do things that are new or different is always a bit of a challenge.” Overcoming that has required taking a grassroots approach. “We try to get people excited about new technology, because it might make their life easier, either from the products and services that they're giving to our guests or the consumption of it. Our employees, for instance, have an employee mobile app which lets them consume a lot of the services as our guests do.”

Lim concurs, emphasising the support of senior management for the digital initiatives they have put in place. Those digital programs span a multitude of systems and business areas. “I think we're operating over 80% on the cloud,” says Palos. “And in some places such as Cyprus, we’re at 100%.” Lim adds that: “From a cloud perspective, we’re very agnostic, because we don't want to depend on one single cloud provider. That's why we distribute it across the different major players in the industry, such as AWS.”

Emerging technologies play a significant role at the organisation. “We spend a lot of our time looking at how we can apply those kinds of technologies into our operations to help better serve our customers and guests,” says Palos. “We're probably one of the first casino operators that actually adopted blockchains in part of our production environment.” One example is a blockchain used in the casino’s cage, to track all transactions for gaming activity. Melco also built a prototype called MelGuard for use in Japan. It uses blockchain as a mechanism for keeping track of player activities, such as how long they’ve been inside in order to promote responsible gaming. “We’re actually considering building a consortium using blockchain in Japan to share that information with the regulator - because there's a social mandate for it in the country,” says Palos.