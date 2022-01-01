Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Its mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, Mastercard’s innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realise their greatest potential. The company’s decency quotient, or DQ, drives its culture and everything it does inside and outside. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, Mastercard is building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.