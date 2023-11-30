Founded in 1887, Manulife is a leading international financial services provider headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The company operates in various regions, offering a wide range of financial products and services designed to help individuals and businesses achieve financial security and success. Manulife's commitment to innovation and customer service has established it as a trusted name in the financial industry.

Under the leadership of CEO Roy Gori, Manulife has continued to grow and adapt to the changing needs of its clients. With a workforce of 33,000 employees, the company is dedicated to delivering comprehensive financial solutions tailored to the unique requirements of its customers. Manulife's offerings include insurance, wealth management, investment solutions, and retirement planning, ensuring a holistic approach to financial well-being.

Manulife's global presence and expertise in asset management enable it to provide unparalleled service and support to its clients. The company's focus on sustainability and corporate responsibility underscores its commitment to making a positive impact on communities worldwide. With a steadfast dedication to excellence, Manulife remains at the forefront of the financial services industry.