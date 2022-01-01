Make-A-Wish UK

Right now, more than 63,000 children in the UK are eligible for a wish because they have a life-limiting or life-threatening condition. From the moment they are diagnosed, the joy of childhood and family life are replaced by worry, disruption, medical appointments, financial worries and isolation.

Make-A-Wish Foundation® UK exists to put those issues to one side by empowering a child with the chance to choose a wish that's unique to them when so much else has been decided for them because of their health needs. In doing so, a wish creates hope, happiness and memories for the whole family to cherish.