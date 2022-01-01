Lumen

Lumen is an enterprise technology platform that enables companies to capitalise on emerging applications and power the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR). This revolution is redefining how we live and work, creating an unprecedented need for an advanced application delivery architecture designed specifically to handle the complex and data-intensive workloads of next-generation technology and businesses. We integrate network assets, cloud connectivity, security solutions, and voice and collaboration tools into one platform that enables businesses to leverage their data and adopt next-generation technologies. Lumen brings together the talent, experience, infrastructure and capabilities of CenturyLink, Level 3 and 25+ other technology companies to create a new kind of company - one designed specifically to address the dynamic data and application needs of the 4IR. Our core purpose is to further human progress through technology. We believe humanity is always at its best when it produces innovative technologies that advance the ways we live and work. In support of this purpose, our mission is to deliver amazing customer experiences with networking, cloud, and security solutions that power next-gen business applications. We aim to democratise complex and cutting-edge technologies, and deliver simple solutions so our customers can focus on innovation, not their IT. Our philosophy of continuous improvement means we tirelessly pursue exceptional outcomes for our customers, partners and team members. And we do all of this while boldly embracing change with a daring spirit to excite and inspire our customers to imagine new possibilities.