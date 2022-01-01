Losberger De Boer

The Losberger De Boer Group provides comprehensive solutions for the construction of temporary as well as permanent tents and halls. With more than 700 employees worldwide and with the help of our partner companies, it guarantees punctual, on-time delivery along with competent, reliable, and flexible service. It offers party tents, VIP marquee complexes for major events, halls for airport hangars and terminals as well as structures for warehouses, sales and production, disaster management, military, and rescue operations.