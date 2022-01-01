LivaNova
At LivaNova, we unite to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart.
Our Values:
- Patients First: Our shared purpose is to improve the lives of patients.
- Meaningful Innovation: We develop novel products and therapies to address multiple disease states.
- Act with Agility: We challenge ourselves to continuously improve and act nimbly.
- Commitment to Quality and Integrity: We dedicate ourselves to high quality and integrity in everything we do.
- Collaborative Culture: We value diversity of thought and our collective strength as a team.
Executives in LivaNova
