LendingPoint

LendingPoint is an AI-driven CreditTech platform that provides financing origination solutions for its ecommerce and point of sale partners, its lending institutions and direct to consumers. The company’s fraud prevention, risk and asset management algorithms are used to create financing opportunities across the credit spectrum. Its LendingPoint Merchant Solutions platform provides ecommerce platforms, merchants and other service providers fully integrated, one-stop buy now, pay later financing solutions to convert more customers.