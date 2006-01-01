LendingClub

LendingClub is a technology and financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2006, it was the first peer-to-peer lender to register its offerings as securities with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and to offer loan trading on a secondary market.

In 2021, LendingClub completed its acquisition of Radius Bank - and their banking charter, and is now operating as an all-digital marketplace bank that offers members access to a broad range of financial products and services designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving.