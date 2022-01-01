Legal & General America

Legal & General America’s mission is simple: Protect more American families and businesses through life insurance. The company’s sole focus is on safeguarding the financial well-being of its customers — and it has been for more than 70 years. As one of the nation's strongest life insurers, LGA is ranked as number two for life insurance providers in the US. Its long history of serving families and its continued financial strength are its foundation. The company is part of Legal & General Group Plc., which has been one of the world’s leading multinational financial services companies since 1836. Headquartered in London, the firm has over $1.7trn in total assets under management. Legal & General America’s insurance products are sold in all 50 states, including D.C., through its companies, Banner Life Insurance Company and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York.