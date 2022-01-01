Laborers' International Union of America

LIUNA – the Laborers’ International Union of North America – is a powerhouse of workers who are proud to build the United States and Canada. A half-million strong, we are united through collective bargaining agreements which help us earn family-supporting pay, good benefits and the opportunity for advancement and better lives. LIUNA members are a skilled and experienced union workforce trained to work safely in the construction and energy industries. Members build infrastructure, from roads, bridges, and transit to schools and skyscrapers. They are certified to install rainwater catchment systems and trained to build water and sewer systems. Members also work in every area of the energy sector, helping to build solar plants, wind farms, and natural gas and oil pipelines, as well as, being skilled in the maintenance of nuclear and coal power plant facilities. LIUNA also represents over 70,000 public employees. LIUNA public employees provide critical services from health care and sanitation to road maintenance and emergency response. The National Postal Mail Handlers Union (NPMHU), which represents 47,000 Mail Handlers employed by the United States Postal Service, is also affiliated with LIUNA.