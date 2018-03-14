Kymera International

The companies under Kymera International have a long history and have been producing specialty alloy powders, pastes and granules for more than 100 years to the aerospace, automotive, electronics, medical and industrial markets. The group has manufacturing plants in seven countries and produces a wide array of materials including aluminium and aluminium alloys, copper and copper alloys, copper oxide, titanium, vanadium, niobium and molybdenum master alloys, plain bearing alloys, silver coated, tin, zinc, coatings, and various specialty alloys in a wide range of shapes and particle sizes from coarse to ultrafine (<1um). Products include powders, pastes, ingots and granules.