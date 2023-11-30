Founded as Econnectix Corporation in 2003, Kove has a long history of fundamental scientific research in computing, evaluating theories and existing technologies at a foundational level. Since then the company has pioneered innovative solutions, changing its name to Kove in 2011 as it set its focus on solving modern computing’s most vexing problem – the limitations of memory.

Kove has set numerous world records through the years and in 2019 premiered the world’s first patented and mature software-defined memory solution – Kove:SDM™ – after years of testing and validation.