Kingfisher Plc

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with approximately 1,500 stores, and operations in eight countries across Europe. The business operates under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş, supported by a team of over 80,000 colleagues.

Kingfisher offers home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in-store and via its e-commerce channels. With a belief that a better world starts with better homes, the company’s mission is to help make better homes accessible for everyone.

Executives in Kingfisher Plc

JJ Van Oosten

Former Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Kingfisher Plc

