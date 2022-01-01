JK Moving Services

JK Moving Services is a professional moving company, based in Virginia, with a subdivision - JK Technology Services - that provides logistics and relocation services to mission-critical environments.

They work with a wide variety of clients, including both businesses and individual property owners, across a huge range of industries. Over the last few years, the company has moved into the telecoms and data centre sphere to assist Virginia’s data centre giants with their relocations.

Today, JK not only is the largest independently owned and operated relocation, logistics, moving, and storage company in the US, but it also has expanded its global service reach across multiple industries, including technology-driven sectors like data centres.