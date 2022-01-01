Intent HQ

Intent HQ is a privacy-first Customer Intelligence Platform created for Service Providers and their user data. Enabling 1-to-1 personalisation at scale, we create the deepest human understanding of a customer from data made actionable and valuable. Activating user data in a privacy-safe way, we turn user actions into interest and intent data. Our clients benefit from improvements in segmentation, targeting, open and conversion rates, customer experience, customer satisfaction and loyalty.