HQ Location: Shenzhen, China

No. of Employees: 207,000

CEO: Ren Zhengfei

Website URL: https://www.huawei.com/en/

Revenue: CNY 164.7 billion in R&D spending (2023)

Keywords & Services: ICT infrastructure, smart devices, digital transformation, 5G, AI, cloud services, green power solutions, HarmonyOS

Huawei, established in 1987 in Shenzhen, China, has grown into a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With a workforce of 207,000 employees, Huawei operates in over 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people globally. The company's commitment to innovation and technology has paved the way for digital integration in every person’s life, every home, and every organisation, fostering a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's services and products span a wide array of sectors, offering cutting-edge solutions such as advanced 5G and 5.5G networks, AI-driven applications, and cloud services. The company prioritises security and trustworthiness, underpinning their solutions with quality and reliability. Huawei's dedication to research and development is evident in their significant investment of CNY 164.7 billion in 2023 alone, with 55% of their workforce engaged in R&D. This investment has led to over 140,000 active patents and numerous technological advancements that drive industries forward.

Huawei's ecosystem thrives on collaboration, working closely with partners across public and private sectors, academia, and research institutes to promote open innovation. Initiatives such as the Seeds for the Future programme and TECH4ALL education projects illustrate Huawei's commitment to social responsibility and sustainable development. By the end of 2023, Huawei’s green power solutions had helped generate 997.9 billion kWh of green power and save 46.1 billion kWh of electricity, significantly reducing CO2 emissions. Huawei continues to push the boundaries of technology, shaping a connected, intelligent future for all.