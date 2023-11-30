HP Inc., founded in 1939, has been at the forefront of technological innovation for over eight decades. Based in Palo Alto, California, the company has built a legacy of delivering reliable and cutting-edge products that empower both businesses and consumers. With a comprehensive portfolio including personal computing and printing solutions, HP continues to set the standard in the industry.

Under the leadership of CEO Enrique Lores, HP serves a global customer base with a workforce of around 191,000 employees. The company excels in providing enterprise services, software, IT infrastructure, and security services, ensuring organisations are equipped to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving technological landscape. HP's commitment to sustainability and community engagement further cements its position as a responsible corporate citizen.

HP’s extensive range of products and services, including cloud solutions and advanced printing technologies, supports businesses in maximising efficiency and productivity. The company's robust innovation pipeline ensures it remains a key player in the tech industry, consistently delivering solutions that address contemporary challenges and future needs.