How Tech Mahindra is building the factory of the future

Nobody who knows India can be unaware of Mahindra. The logo appears on the front of buses, trucks, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, SUVs and cars, as well as the ubiquitous three-wheelers (available since 2018 in all-electric format). Mahindra is one of India’s great industrial dynasties, a global brand today, with factories in South Korea, South Africa, the US, Australia and China, and a strong presence in defence and energy. Its Chairman, Anand Mahindra, is the grandson of JC Mahindra, one of three family members who founded Mahindra & Mahindra as a steel trading organisation in 1945.

Anand Mahindra is also the founder of Tech Mahindra. An early entrant into the burgeoning though incipient industrial electronics market in 1983, the company was started as a JV with British Telecom, subsequently buying out this partner, growing organically and by acquisition, and today having a presence in all of the world’s principal industrial markets. Tech Mahindra is the highest ranked non-US company in the Forbes Global Digital 100 list, employs more than 131,500 professionals across 90 countries and includes a number of Fortune 500 companies in its global client list of over 190 companies.

As you’d expect from a subsidiary of a group rooted in vehicle making, manufacturing is one of the biggest verticals in Tech Mahindra. The business is focused on the three key trends it has identified as facing manufacturers in the 21st century: the explosion of intelligent devices and increasing human/robot collaboration; leveraging the power of new technologies to meet the growing demand for mass customisation; and tackling the exponential growth of content consumption – that is, the power of data driving rapid IT/OT convergence.

Of course, global manufacturers are aware of these trends, but putting them to the service of businesses and customers remains a huge challenge. Tech Mahindra’s four ‘big bets’: factories and SCM, smart products, reliable aftermarket (integrating field warranty with product design and production quality), and mobility and experience, will have the most transformational effects on customers’ businesses – and the enterprises that will create the future are those willing to bet on technologies that will disrupt industries and will create new opportunities. The company collaborates with disruptive new age technology players, startups, and academia globally, drawing them together with academics and customers at its annual TechmNxt.i forum.

Leading these initiatives since 2012 from Tech Mahindra’s Bengaluru HQ is VP, Debasis Bisoi. His passion is developing and delivering digital manufacturing solutions and strategic initiatives in areas like IoT and the ‘factory of the future’, with an emphasis on aerospace, defence and process manufacturing. “I’m responsible for setting the key directions for these sub-verticals, developing strategic plans, identifying focus areas, improving solution offerings, identifying mid-term course corrections, improving win ratios and developing teams,” he explains. “I also work extensively on mergers and acquisitions and engage in providing thought leadership to our manufacturing clients.” His team has co-authored more than 180 patents and disclosures for these clients, addressing their digital disruption issues and ‘pain points’ with the backing of Mahindra’s many centres of excellence and strategic partners.

Bisoi is keen to point out his unit’s contribution to its high profile customers. “A good example is our Aircraft Health Monitoring System (AHMS). This is a solution that uses real-time data captured through integrated sensors on aircraft parts to enhance reliability and safety.” Among many clients, the system was adopted by a Canandian aircraft manufacturer, leveraging cutting-edge cloud computing, sensor, IoT and big data technologies to perform deep analytics of the aircraft's health status. The unit collects aircraft operation and performance data from every system during flight. Examples include avionics, flight controls, fly-by-wire, landing gear, braking systems, environmental control systems, thrust reversers, engines, electrical systems, auxiliary power units (APUs) and more. On the ground, the AHMS system performs the detailed analysis of the transmitted on-board data to support a wide variety of operational decisions.