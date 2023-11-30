Health Connect America provides mental and behavioural health services to children, families and adults across multiple states. It aims to work alongside clients as they embark on a journey to self-improvement and attempt to lead more fulfilling lives. Health Connect America works around the needs of clients, providing services in the community, in their homes or in one of dozens of offices. The organisation’s network of professionals are readily available to respond to clients and their families in their communities. Services include family counselling, case management, autism services, therapeutic foster care, family-centred therapy and medication management for children, adults and families. Each service promotes positive personal growth, development of healthy coping skills, preservation of relationships and natural support systems.