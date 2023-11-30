HALCOR is the no1 Copper tubes producer in EMEA, implementing long-term investments to provide dynamic markets with sustainable products and innovative solutions.

With more than 80 years of metal processing know-how, Halcor, the copper & alloys extrusion division of ElvalHalcor SA, serves as a trusted business partner to equipment and parts manufacturers and wholesalers distributing products to meet global demands. A dynamic network of owned European commercial subsidiaries and supportive technical services enables Halcor to deliver expert, reliable solutions.

Halcor's primary focus is on R&D&I, creating low-carbon solutions, recyclable products, energy-efficient equipment applications, renewable energy sources, and electric vehicles, all contributing to a more sustainable future. #EvolvingBeyondCopper