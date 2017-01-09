Generali Vitality

Generali Vitality was founded in 2015 as the digital subsidiary of Generali Group. It is the first insurance product that rewards customers for every step they take to a healthier life. Small steps make a big impact. Providing comprehensive cover for when members require it is no longer compelling enough, nor is it sustainable. Instead, members seek real value at all times from their insurer. To this end, Generali and Vitality have combined to help members live a healthier lifestyle – and be rewarded for it too. As the leading health management programme globally, Vitality motivates, rewards and supports all members within its model and offers new possibilities for various stakeholders. Ultimately, it will change the way that people view and engage with insurance.