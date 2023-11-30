General Motors (GM), headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, is a global leader in automotive manufacturing, dedicated to driving the future of mobility. Founded in 1908, GM has a rich history of producing high-quality vehicles and pioneering innovations in the automotive industry. With a workforce of 163,000 employees, the company is committed to creating a world with zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion.

Under the leadership of CEO Mary Barra, GM is focused on transforming the automotive landscape through the development of electric and autonomous vehicles. The company invests heavily in research and development to bring cutting-edge technologies to market, ensuring the highest standards of safety, performance, and sustainability. GM's extensive portfolio includes renowned brands such as Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, each offering a range of vehicles designed to meet the diverse needs of customers worldwide.

Beyond manufacturing, GM provides comprehensive mobility solutions, including car financing and fleet management services. The company's commitment to innovation extends to its environmental initiatives, aiming to reduce the carbon footprint of its operations and products. By leveraging advanced engineering and digital solutions, GM strives to enhance the driving experience and deliver exceptional value to its customers, stakeholders, and communities.