Founded in 1928, General Mills stands as a cornerstone in the global food sector, leveraging decades of innovation to deliver high-quality products across a variety of consumer needs. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, General Mills has grown to become a key player in the food manufacturing and distribution industry, offering a diverse portfolio that ranges from consumer foods to pet nutrition.

Under the leadership of CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening, the company has embraced a mission to make food the world loves, while also incorporating sustainable practices to ensure long-term impact. General Mills is committed to nourishing lives through its broad array of food products, including well-known brands that have become household names worldwide.

With an extensive global presence, General Mills continues to expand its reach in international markets, pushing the envelope in organic foods and other emerging sectors. Their robust distribution network and dedication to quality make them a trusted name in the food industry, serving millions of consumers each day.