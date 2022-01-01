Fetim Group

Fetim Group: Family owned and operated, the 100+ year-old multinational B2B trading company based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, sources and distributes + 30.000 SKU’s on a daily basis to Home Decoration specialty stores, building suppliers and DIY retailers in over 40 countries. They believe in a continuous development process (both corporate and with its approach to products and markets) to deliver innovative and sustainable home improvement products, allowing its employees, retailers and (finally) the end-consumer to love where they live, work and play.