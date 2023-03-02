Farmers & Merchants (F&M) Bank

Headquartered in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, Farmers & Merchants (F&M) Bank is the only publicly traded banking organisation in Rockingham County. With a client base covering local agricultural businesses from Winchester to Waynesboro, the 1908-founded F&M Bank has adopted the motto: “Here for 115 years, building for the next 115 years.”

Seeing substantial growth since its founding, F&M Bank now serves local non-profits, educational institutions and small business ventures, alongside its services to the farmers and merchants of rural western Virginia.

With strong community values spanning flexibility, responsiveness, and a commitment to providing a human touch in all customer-facing operations, F&M Bank has extended its services with a comprehensive digital suite, providing essential services including mortgage loans, title services, business banking, agricultural lending, and wealth management.