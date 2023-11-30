Location: Canada

No. of Employees: 8,000 +

Chair and Chief Executive Officer: Jad Shimaly

Website URL: EY Canada

Keywords & services: assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax, transactions, technology, managed services, people and workforce, EY-Parthenon

EY's purpose is to build a better working world, aiming to create long-term value for clients, people, and society while fostering trust in the capital markets. With diverse teams across over 150 countries, EY leverages data and technology to deliver assurance and help clients grow, transform, and operate effectively.

EY offers a broad range of services, including assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax, and transactions. They address complex issues by asking better questions to discover new solutions. Their assurance services build trust and confidence in businesses and capital markets, ensuring sustainable, long-term value for stakeholders. The consulting services focus on transforming businesses by placing humans at the centre, leveraging technology rapidly, and enabling large-scale innovation.