ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Company Facts
HQ Location
Irving, Texas, USA
Employee Count
62,000
CEO
Darren Woods
Revenue
$344.582 bn

ExxonMobil, headquartered in Irving, Texas, is a leading global energy company formed in 1972. With a workforce of 62,000 employees, the company is dedicated to meeting the world's growing demand for energy in an economically, environmentally, and socially responsible manner.

Under the leadership of CEO Darren Woods, ExxonMobil engages in the exploration, production, refining, and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company also manufactures and sells petrochemical products, such as olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, which are essential to modern life.

ExxonMobil remains committed to technological innovation and operational excellence. The company leverages cutting-edge technologies and advanced research to enhance its energy production capabilities while focusing on sustainability and reducing environmental impact.

Keywords and Services
Energy
Oil
Gas
Petrochemicals
Exploration
Production
Refining
Marketing
Chemicals
