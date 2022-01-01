ExcelRedstone

ExcelRedstone builds, supports and optimises the IT infrastructure, networks and connectivity which drive global business performance. With over 30 years of experience, the company has established itself as a leading partner for the deployment of smart building, smart workplace and data centre solutions. Working with clients across Europe, the USA, the Middle East and beyond, they have developed a comprehensive portfolio of services that support clients through every stage of the infrastructure lifecycle, from design and installation through maintenance and support and on to optimisation and renewal.