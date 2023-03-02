EXA Infrastructure

EXA Infrastructure is the largest dedicated digital infrastructure platform connecting Europe and North America.

It is one of the leading data centre interconnectivity specialists, owning 114,000 kilometres of fibre network across 34 countries. EXA’s network connects 300 cities and offers 13 Tier 3-equivalent data centres, with sub-sea routes that include three transatlantic cables, including the lowest latency link between Europe and North America – EXA Express. EXA is wholly-owned by I Squared Capital.