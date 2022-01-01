Profile Picture

Empire Life

The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) is a proud Canadian company that has been in business since 1923. We offer individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products, including mutual funds through our wholly-owned subsidiary Empire Life Investments Inc.

Our mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the products and services they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security.

Executives in Empire Life

Christine Wyatt

Director of Group Digital Innovation

Vanessa Lycos

Product, Digital and Communications Marketing

Dara Brachman

Vice President of Group Distribution

