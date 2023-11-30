Emirates NBD, established in 1963, has grown to become one of the leading banking groups in the region. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the bank offers a comprehensive range of financial services to a diverse customer base, catering to both individual and corporate needs. With a robust presence in the UAE and operating in key international markets, Emirates NBD continues to expand its global footprint.

Under the leadership of CEO Shayne Nelson, the bank focuses on providing innovative solutions in personal banking, corporate banking, investment banking, and more. Emirates NBD is committed to delivering exceptional service through its extensive branch network and advanced digital platforms, ensuring convenience and accessibility for all its customers.

Emirates NBD is dedicated to supporting economic growth and contributing to the community. By leveraging its expertise in financial services, including asset and wealth management, as well as Islamic banking, the bank aims to drive progress and prosperity for its clients and the broader society. The institution's commitment to excellence and innovation positions it as a trusted partner in the financial sector.