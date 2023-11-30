Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global specialist in energy management, automation and industrial software. The multinational giant creates products and solutions that ensure ‘Life is On’ by helping its customers manage their energy. In a data centre capacity, Schneider Electric’s Secure Power Division is a major contributor to the wider business’ efforts to leverage digital technology to make the world more sustainable. Today, data centres sit at the heart of digitalisation, and Schneider Electric boasts a host of specialties, including the likes of critical infrastructure and innovative technologies for power distribution, cooling and automation as well as optimising energy efficiency and reliability.